Marcus Mepstead selected as Team GB’s sole fencer for Tokyo Olympics

Marcus Mepstead will compete in his second Olympics in Tokyo after being named as the sole member of the Great Britain fencing team.

The 31-year-old, who competes in the men’s foil event, won silver at the 2019 World Championships and was part of the team that won gold at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015.

Mepstead has battled to keep his fencing career alive since the sport lost funding in 2017, establishing a personal training business and moving to New York to work with a world-class coach.

It's official!The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today confirmed Marcus Mepstead as the fencer who will represent @TeamGB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer. Read more about Marcus' qualification journey and the full announcement here: https://t.co/uJLrjuzCqr pic.twitter.com/QPV6pe3MOg — British Fencing (@britishfencing) May 21, 2021

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England hailed Mepstead’s achievement, saying: “Marcus’ determination and consistency has been incredible to watch over recent years, and this has ensured that Team GB can be represented in fencing at another Olympic Games – something Marcus should be very proud of.”

Mepstead was part of a four-man British squad at the 2016 Rio Games that finished sixth in the team event.