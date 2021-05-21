Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss Fulham’s clash with Newcastle

Fulham could be without four players for their final match of the season against Newcastle.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ruled out of the match with his former club with the injury which saw him sidelined against Manchester United in midweek.

Antonee Robinson will also be absent, alongside captain Tom Cairney, while a late call will be made over the availability of Harrison Reed, who has an ankle problem.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a series of late decisions before naming his team.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (hamstring) and striker Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been nursing an ankle injury, are both doubts after Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United, but could yet make it.

Striker Joelinton, who hobbled off with a knock in midweek, and match-winner Joe Willock, withdrawn because of fatigue, should be available and defender Fabian Schar has completed his three-match ban, but keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot), winger Ryan Fraser (groin) and striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) are out.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Lemina, Bryan, Carvalho, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Tete, Hector, Odoi, Andersen, Rodak, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Maja,

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Gillespie, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Hendrick, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Anderson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.