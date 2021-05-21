Hector Bellerin ruled out of what could be his final Arsenal appearance

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed Hector Bellerin will be unavailable for the club’s final game of the season against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bellerin, who is widely expected to leave the north London club this summer, has been unable to recover from the lower leg injury he suffered against Chelsea last week.

Back-up goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club while David Luiz’s thigh injury could prevent him playing in his final Arsenal match.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck will be absent against one of his former clubs after suffering a hamstring injury in the midweek win over Manchester City.

Albion captain Lewis Dunk returns from a two-match ban but striker Neal Maupay is once again unavailable as he completes a three-game suspension.

Joel Veltman (calf), Davy Propper (ankle), Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Jose Izquierdo (quad) remain out injured for the Seagulls.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Walton, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Karbownik, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Alzate, Caicedo, Lallana, Jahanbakhsh, Tau, Connolly, Zeqiri, Andone.