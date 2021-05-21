Liverpool to make late call on Diogo Jota ahead of Palace clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting on a late assessment on forward Diogo Jota ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Portugal international has a foot injury but, as it was not as serious as first feared, Klopp hopes he might be able to make his comeback after missing two matches.

Midfielder Naby Keita remains a doubt as he has not featured in the last four games.

Palace striker Christian Benteke faces a fitness check to see if he can line up against his former club.

Benteke, who has scored in his last four appearances, came off before the end of Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell is also nursing a knock and Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who says he will be taking a roll call of fit players before training on Saturday, is definitely again without Luka Milivojevic (family issues), Eberechi Eze (Achilles), James McArthur (calf), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Connor Wickham (muscle).

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, Koumetio, N Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, McCarthy, Townsend, Mateta, Batshuayi, Hennessey, Henderson, Hannam, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Rak-Sakyi.