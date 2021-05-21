A fond farewell for Wolves and Foxes – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 21.

Football

Nuno Espirito Santo’s exit from Wolves was announced.

💬 “Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”#ThankYouNuno pic.twitter.com/YYUbZtYsnC — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

Journalist and Wolves fan Jacqui Oatley was straight to work.

Nuno – just wow. Told he has no club lined up (unless very closely guarded secret), which begs a lot of questions… #wwfc — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) May 21, 2021

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant will miss the Portuguese.

THANK YOU NUNO ESPIRITO SANTOS FOR THE MOST EXCITING JOURNEY AND SUCH GREAT INSPIRATION THAT YOU HAVE BROUGHT TO US ALL…SO SAD TO SEE YOU GO… pic.twitter.com/8VvUKQfuKr — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) May 21, 2021

Leicester said goodbye to some history-makers.

"He sees the game from the highest level. I’ll miss him, he's an honest guy, a funny guy and a very talented player."#ThankYouJamo 💙 pic.twitter.com/CqDmuWRump — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 21, 2021

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was present at the premiere of Sir Alex Ferguson’s new documentary.

Admiration. Special night at Sir Alex Ferguson premiere, a fascinating watch. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qjoRZJU3cJ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 21, 2021

Jose Mourinho reminisced on his glory days with Porto.

It’s been 13 years since the first all-English Champions League final.

Remember the feeling? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sWcJdjxUXv — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 21, 2021

A big birthday in the Rooney household.

Sound on for this one…Wahoo!

Thank you Homer Simpson for coming to watch my game and cheering me on 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/CpZyee2khp — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) May 21, 2021

Formula One

There’s nowhere quite like Monaco.

Lando Norris had a helmet to match McLaren’s special livery.

Boxing

Throwback from Ricky Hatton.

From many many 😂 years ago when I had a media day in London to announce my first professional fight in London. Look at the clobber?😂 I think it was at the royal Albert hall. I believe i stopped Brian Coleman. Photo was taken by my good friend Laurence lustig. pic.twitter.com/gw9ioBYvRO — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) May 21, 2021

Josh Taylor was showing both sides of himself ahead of his unification fight.

It’s almost Hank time 😆 from gentle to mental real quick #TTT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌪🥊 pic.twitter.com/l3of0sdX5d — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 21, 2021

Rugby union

One set of cup heroes was sending best wishes to another.

All the best in tonight's European Challenge Cup Final, @LeicesterTigers! 🏉 Do the city proud 💙💚❤️#COYT https://t.co/IiMJAaX3GR — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 21, 2021

Cricket

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield have some moves.

Golf

Love was in the air at Kiawah Island.

Couple just got engaged on 17 tee. Which is nice and all…but I’m trying to watch Tony Finau hold a little punch draw into a left-to-right wind so can y’all just get on with it already?!?! pic.twitter.com/K8u4UqwrEa — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 21, 2021

The European Tour remembered a much-missed great.

Seve's 50th and final European Tour win 🏆 On this day in 1995, at the Peugeot Spanish Open.#TourArchive pic.twitter.com/boVhzI91hX — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 21, 2021

Kevin Pietersen was missing Ernie Els.