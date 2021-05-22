Jamille Matt set to start for Forest Green against former club Newport

Forest Green are expected to give Jamille Matt a starting spot as they attempt to overturn a two-goal semi-final play-off deficit against Newport on Sunday.

Matt had been expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome hand injury at the end of March.

But the Rovers striker came off the bench in the final 15 minutes of the first leg and looks set to start against his former club in the Sky Bet League Two play-off return.

Nicky Cadden could also be promoted from the Rovers bench after a hamstring problem.

Newport skipper Joss Labadie has been declared fit after missing the Exiles’ 2-0 win at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Labadie, who needed eight stitches in a gashed knee after being injured against Southend on May 8, had been expected to be available for the first leg.

But boss Michael Flynn chose to err on the side of caution and now has a difficult selection dilemma, not least with Labadie’s replacement Matty Dolan having scored a stunning long-range effort to give County the lead in the tie.

Lewis Collins, scorer of Newport’s second goal, has shaken off a knock and will feature.