Torquay let lead slip against Barnet as automatic promotion hopes are dented

Torquay’s automatic promotions hopes suffered a serious setback as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Barnet, the basement side in the Vanarama National League.

Jake Andrews put the Gulls ahead in the 13th minute with a fine finish at the back post following Ben Wynter’s low cross from the right flank while the hosts were cruising when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans doubled their lead.

Armani Little’s through ball allowed Lemonheigh-Evans to round Barnet goalkeeper Adam Parkes and slot into an empty net in the 23rd minute, and at that point Torquay would have moved level on points with table-topping Sutton.

The nerves in the home camp were evident, though, when Sam Sherring brought down Harry Taylor in the box and Mike Petrasso slotted home the resultant 37th-minute spot-kick before Themis Kefalas equalised after half-time.

Kefalas, who had had a first-half header cleared off the line by Adam Randell, would not be denied after 54 minutes as he headed beyond Lucas Covolan from a free-kick.

Torquay pushed forward in a late attempt to retake the lead but Barnet held on to secure a share of the spoils that leaves the home side two points off Sutton, who will wrap up the title if they beat Hartlepool on Sunday.