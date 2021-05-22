Stockport stumble in promotion push with Woking draw

Stockport handed the initiative in the battle for a National League play-off semi-final spot to Hartlepool after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Woking.

County – who came from behind to claim a point as Max Kretzschmar’s strike was almost immediately cancelled out by Ben Gerring’s own goal – sit third in the table but Hartlepool could leapfrog them by winning at Sutton on Sunday.

Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made several important saves but he was finally beaten on the stroke of half-time when Kretzschmar fired home from an acute angle.

However, the hosts hit back immediately as Alex Reid collected the loose ball after John Rooney’s effort came back off the post before unleashing a shot of his own, which Gerring inadvertently turned into his own net.

Half-time substitute Richie Bennett and Rooney were both denied by the goalframe within quick succession after the interval, while Reid saw his late effort come back off the bar as Stockport settled for a point.