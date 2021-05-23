Nicke Kabamba could return for Kilmarnock after hamstring problem

Nicke Kabamba could be involved in Kilmarnock’s Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg against Dundee.

Kabamba is back in training after a hamstring injury and could return from a four-week lay-off on Monday night.

Youssouf Mulumbu unexpectedly departed the club ahead of Killie’s 2-1 first-leg defeat and will not be involved.

Dundee have no fresh injuries ahead of the Rugby Park clash.

James McPake’s only absentees are goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (hernia) and midfielder Fin Robertson (foot).