Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire set to miss Europa League final

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to miss the Europa League final against Villarreal.

The 28-year-old was named in the 26-man travelling squad heading to Poland and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested he would train, but the defender sat out Tuesday’s open session after sustaining ankle ligament damage 16 days ago.

Solskjaer has to chose between goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson among some big selection decisions. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones (both knee) are ruled out.

Manchester United squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Van De Beek, Pogba, Mata, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoretire, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani.