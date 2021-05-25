FA overturns Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s red card from Aston Villa game

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has had his red card against Aston Villa overturned.

The defender was sent off during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat on the final day of the Premier League season after appearing to lash out at Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

However, following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal, Azpilicueta will no longer serve a three-match suspension at the start of next season.

A statement from the Football Association read: “An independent regulatory commission has removed Cesar Azpilicueta’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Chelsea defender was dismissed for violent conduct during the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday.”

Chelsea are set to meet Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday, but Azpilicueta’s suspension, had it stood, would have only been for domestic fixtures.