Solihull Moors stretch unbeaten run to six games with draw at King’s Lynn

Adam Rooney struck a second-half equaliser as Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw at King’s Lynn.

The hosts welcomed back supporters for the first time since December and they were celebrating when Ross Barrows headed in the opening goal on the half-hour mark.

King’s Lynn went into the game on the back of four straight defeats and they were forced to cling on to their advantage, with Theo Richardson saving well to deny Kyle Storer.

The home side almost extended their lead four minutes into the second half when Sonny Carey and Simeon Jackson both went close in a goalmouth scramble.

But Solihull responded well and grabbed their equaliser in the 54th minute when Alex Addai made good progress on the right and crossed low for Rooney to sweep home.