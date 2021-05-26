Europa League fever and Hancock wears cricket top – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Gary Neville backed Manchester United for Europa League glory on Sir Matt Busby’s birthday.

The 26th May Sir Matts Birthday ❤️Treble Day ❤️Come On United Tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gq9zVS1jKw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2021

Wayne Rooney and his son were on their way to Gdansk.

Sir Alex Ferguson shared his advice.

Rio Ferdinand looked sharp for the occasion.

United’s opponents Villarreal were ready.

Bastian Schweinsteiger will be cheering United on from home.

Dear @ManUtd and fans, today is a good day to win the @EuropaLeague again 🏆I'll keep my fingers crossed and wish you all the best! 🤞🏼Basti pic.twitter.com/S7tmI55nBB — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) May 26, 2021

Lee Dixon won’t be watching the final, though…

Well I guess you are all getting your 89 DVD’s ready for tonight. I am👍🏻 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/poCS6ny7Ty — Lee Dixon 💙 (@LeeDixon2) May 26, 2021

…because there was a special anniversary for Arsenal.

The 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 end to a league season that there has ever been. What a night 😍 🗓 #OnThisDay | Anfield '89 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dOfv4sT4fl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2021

May 26 is also a memorable date for Jose Mourinho.

Ryan Mason thanked Tottenham fans for their support after his brief spell in interim charge.

Enjoyed leading the team the last few weeks I couldn’t have asked for more from the group of players and we always felt the fans behind us. Thankyou for your support. pic.twitter.com/MwV4FQTZsm — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) May 26, 2021

Gaetano Berardi said goodbye to Leeds.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips continued his recovery from a shoulder injury ahead of Euro 2020.

Patrick Van Aanholt got the call.

Euros 🔜 🦁 let's go https://t.co/pd5619RVE1 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 26, 2021

Cricket

England’s Stuart Broad felt Health Secretary Matt Hancock could be a handy inclusion for the New Zealand Tests.

I was expecting a practice bowling action 6 steps into the run 😂 https://t.co/TAdrBKgmMe — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 26, 2021

The Barmy Army joked about Hancock’s choice of attire.

When you've got Parliament at 9 and nets at 11 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DPUIr1PoDz — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 26, 2021

Sam Billings was delighted with his Test call-up.

Thankyou everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated and very excited to join up with the Test lads 🙌🏼 Thoughts with Ben, gutted for him. Know the feeling all too well. No doubt he’ll be back stronger 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/XJx0brRLOw — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2021

Paul Collingwood insisted he’s only 21.

Mark Wood loved his Durham return.

Back with the laaaaaads north of the wall, loved it! Great start to the season @DurhamCricket #forthenorth pic.twitter.com/g9h9rSsESw — Mark Wood (@MAWood33) May 26, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. pic.twitter.com/sYmxBReaLJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 26, 2021

Tennis

Rafael Nadal showed off some of his trophies.

Wanted to show you these…. Now also at the museum @rnadalacademy Very happy to have all 4 statuettes there. @LaureusSport 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KWgnMgVhTf — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 26, 2021

Basketball

The NBA’s most improved player got his trophy delivered by an important individual.

Darts

Winner winner, chicken dinner?

Very happy to have qualified for the play-offs on Friday after last year, but I still have a job to do. The same focus and energy will be needed this evening. Thank you for all your messages since last night 💚💚. Now it’s time for a Nando’s. pic.twitter.com/JiH5nZ1Ds1 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 26, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

Boxing

Daniel Dubois punched hard.