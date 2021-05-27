Footballer Marcus Rashford has ‘surreal’ talk with Barack Obama

Marcus Rashford has spoken with President Barack Obama to discuss the power young people can have to make change in society.

Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, met virtually with the 44th United States president in a Zoom conversation organised by Penguin Books.

Their discussion focused on the importance of giving back to your local community and the positive impact of reading, as well as other themes from the president’s memoir, A Promised Land.

They also spoke about some of their shared experiences, including being raised by single mothers.

Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a prominent campaign to tackle child food poverty in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

It led to 1.7 million vulnerable children being supported by a £520 million Government scheme and other projects have helped deliver 130 million meals. He has also launched a food education and cooking project for children, “Full Time Meals”.

It's here! 52 easy to follow recipes posted every Sunday on our official #FullTimeMeals instagram page. Offering the skills and confidence to cook proper food and have some fun doing it. Look out for news as to how each supermarket is supporting the project on social and instore. pic.twitter.com/C7bXd86Yrh — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 22, 2021

President Obama said: “A lot of the young people I meet — including Marcus — they’re ahead of where I was when I was 23. They’re already making changes and being positive forces in their communities.”

The conversation, which was moderated by broadcaster and author June Sarpong, will be released in full on Penguin UK’s YouTube channel at 2pm on Friday.

Rashford said: “It’s quite surreal isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama. But, immediately, he made me feel at ease.

“It wasn’t long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today – adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen.”