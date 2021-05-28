Ahmed Elmohamady among group of players released by Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced the departures of Ahmed Elmohamady, Neil Taylor and goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Villa confirmed on their official website that all three players will leave when their contracts expire this summer.

“The popular trio, who are each out of contract at Villa Park this summer, move on with the very best wishes of everyone at the club,” Villa said.

“Ahmed, Neil and Tom depart the club having been hugely admired, both in the dressing room and among supporters, and have been fantastic servants on and off the pitch.”

Right-sided player Elmohamady has made 129 appearances for Villa in all competitions since joining from Hull in the summer of 2017, while right-back Taylor featured on 103 occasions after switching from Swansea earlier that year.

Heaton joined Villa following their return to the top flight in August 2019 and started in their first 20 Premier League games before his 2019/20 season was cut short due to a knee ligament injury.

The former Burnley goalkeeper did not appear for Villa this season and has been reported to have agreed a deal to return to Manchester United.

Heaton spent eight years at Old Trafford until 2010 without making a first team appearance for the club.