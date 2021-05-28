Rashford meets Obama and Kane takes awards on holiday – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 28.

Football

Marcus Rashford had a chat with Barack Obama.

Harry Kane took his trophies on holiday.

Took the little ones on their first holiday ☀️😂 pic.twitter.com/xUbQpsoY0K — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2021

James Milner was out on the course with some old friends.

Great reunion with the lads in St. Andrew’s and brilliant to get out on the Old Course again – first time parring the 17th 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IECbuQFe9g — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 28, 2021

Andy Robertson was back on Scotland duty.

Oh it’s good to be back 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 pic.twitter.com/5jPW6bRsnS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 28, 2021

Charlie Austin remembered Rooney-mania.

I still don’t think @WayneRooney gets enough respect for what he achieved throughout his career! Also just watch this below, what he did in 2004 at 18 is a madness!!! https://t.co/ppXfPEaPfl — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 28, 2021

Eden Hazard thanked Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid signed David Alaba.

Andrea Pirlo left Juventus.

The end of an era for the Liverpool kit man.

What an absolute legend Enjoy your retirement Graham !! ❤️ https://t.co/jWW7CXsjZm — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 28, 2021

Ten years of retirement for Edwin Van Der Sar.

A trio of Man City birthdays on Champions League final eve.

Stuart Dallas cleaned up.

Golf

Aced it!

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE! 🚨@AlexBjorkGolf gets the second ace of the day on the 16th!#MIH21 pic.twitter.com/4h8iwcOfat — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 28, 2021

Darts

The Premier League was down to the final four.

Jose De Sousa blew the roof off with an epic finish.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua made waves.

Tommy Fury counted down the days.