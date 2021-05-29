Ben Williamson boosts Bromley into play-offs with winner against Notts County

Bromley secured a Vanarama National League play-off spot after beating Notts County 1-0.

Ben Williamson’s second-half goal was enough for the Ravens to extend their unbeaten run to six matches and sneak into the top seven.

County, already assured of a play-off place, had the better of the first half and Kyle Wootton, who also fired off target twice, hit the crossbar before Jim O’Brien lashed wide.

Bromley forward Michael Cheek headed straight at Sam Slocombe just before half-time.

The hosts called for a penalty just after the break when Williamson was brought down, but the appeals were waved away.

Williamson was celebrating in the 65th minute, firing Bromley ahead, before their goalkeeper Mark Cousins made a huge double save to deny Ruben Rodrigues and Calvin Miller.

Bromley had further chances to double their lead when substitute James Alabi hit the crossbar and then a post in quick succession.