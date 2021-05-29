Defeat at Solihull Moors ends Eastleigh’s play-off hopes

Eastleigh’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes ended with a 2-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.

The Hampshire side, needing a win to keep their top-seven aspirations alive, were undone by two first-half goals.

Solihull’s opener was an impressive one, with Jimmy Ball playing a one-two with Kyle Hudlin before firing left-footed into the far corner from outside the penalty area.

The lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Joe Sbarra beat goalkeeper Joe McDonnell with a low shot.

Solihull held on with few scares to record a league-high 15th home win of the campaign and subject Eastleigh to another season in the fifth tier of English football.