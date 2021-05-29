John Rooney nets winner as Stockport beat Yeovil to secure third spot

Stockport secured third place in the Vanarama National League and a home semi-final in the play-offs after beating Yeovil 1-0 at Huish Park.

John Rooney’s 16th league goal of the season set County on their way when his deflected effort beat Glovers goalkeeper Adam Smith in the 23rd minute.

Yeovil veteran Jimmy Smith was brought on for the final appearance of his career after replacing the injured Lawson D’Ath at the end of the first half, and he almost created an equaliser soon after the restart.

The 34-year-old’s superb cross was met by Joe Quigley but he saw his effort crash against the underside of the crossbar before being grabbed by visiting goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

County responded with a Rooney half-volley which just went wide but it mattered little as the Hatters withstood some late Yeovil pressure to hold on for the win.