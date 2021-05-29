Reserve goalkeeper Rhys Lovett scores as Maidenhead see off Boreham Wood

Maidenhead finished the Vanarama National League with a 4-1 win over Boreham Wood at Meadow Park – where their reserve goalkeeper Rhys Lovett scored a late goal.

Reece Smith gave the Magpies the lead in the 11th minute with a low shot into the bottom corner for a first senior goal for the club.

The home side went close to an equaliser when Corey Whitely’s effort was cleared off the line, but Josh Kelly doubled Maidenhead’s lead in first-half stoppage time after being played through by Josh Coley.

Wood frontman Tyrone Marsh reduced the deficit early in the second half, but Danilo Orsi-Dadomo scored a third for the visitors in the 54th minute after Kelly’s effort was saved.

There was late drama as Lovett, who had been sent on up front during the closing stages, tapped in from close range during stoppage time.