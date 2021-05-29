Lancashire in command of Roses clash as Essex hammer Durham

Josh Bohannon’s unbeaten 127 gave Lancashire a first-innings lead of 350 as they chased a first Roses County Championship win at Old Trafford since 2000.

The 24-year-old’s second career Championship century was secured during the afternoon session on day three as Lancashire, replying to a first-innings 159, advanced from 350 for six overnight to 509 for nine declared.

Yorkshire started their second innings with 47 overs remaining in the day, and reached the close of play at 85 for two but with an uphill task to secure a draw.

Essex secured a dominant 195-run victory over Durham on day three of their clash at the Emirates Riverside.

The two teams combined for an English record for lbw decisions in a first-class match when Jack Burnham became the 19th player to fall in that manner of dismissal in the evening session.

Earlier in the day, Essex were bowled out for 301 in their second innings, before the hosts were dismissed for 189 chasing 385 to win.

Spinners Dan Moriarty and Amar Virdi proved too hot for Gloucestershire to handle as Surrey closed in on an innings victory at the Kia Oval.

Virdi and Moriarty shared 11 wickets on day three as Gloucestershire were bundled out for 158 in their first innings in reply to Surrey’s 473 – losing the final nine wickets for 74 runs in 41 overs – and then, following on, struggling to 124 for five.

🏏 | STUMPS A perfect day for Surrey taking 14 of the visitors wickets and move themselves into a commanding position going into day four. Surrey – 473Gloucestershire – 158 & 124/5 pic.twitter.com/jz7JzRd6th — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 29, 2021

Dillon Pennington produced his career-best performance with the ball as Worcestershire closed in on victory after enforcing the follow-on against Derbyshire.

The paceman bowled a series of excellent spells on day three of the match at New Road and was rewarded with figures of four for 44 from 19.4 overs.

Club captain Joe Leach, Ed Barnard and Alzarri Joseph each picked up two wickets as Derbyshire were bowled out for 270 – despite an unbeaten 81 from Matt Critchley – in reply to Worcestershire’s first innings total of 421.

Pennington then added three for 25 as Derbyshire slipped to 112 for six in their second innings, still 39 behind.

Northamptonshire look set to go second in Group Three as they close in on victory against Sussex at Hove.

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan continued his good start to the season with five for 70 and despite Tom Haines’ second century of the season, Sussex were bowled out for 298 in their second innings. In reply, Northants finished on 131 for two, needing another 87.

Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire exchanged blows throughout an engrossing third day at Edgbaston.

All results remain possible entering the final day, with Warwickshire finishing the day on 201 for six, and 245 ahead overall.

Chris Wright took six wickets as Leicestershire head into the final day needing 303 runs to secure victory over Middlesex, who were bowled out for 218 at Lord’s.

In reply, Leicestershire finished the day on 75 for one with Marcus Harris not out on 41.