Liam Gallagher enjoying the Champions League final – Saturday’s sporting social

Football
Liam Gallagher was on his way to the Champions League final.
Rio Ferdinand got reacquainted with the Champions League trophy.
Pablo Zabaleta got behind his former side.
So that is how it went…
Brentford were celebrating promotion to the Premier League.
Wilfried Zaha had company.
Joe Willock was the standout candidate.
England players were looking ahead to a big summer.
Robin Koch was in Euro 2020 mode.
Unbelievable Jeff!
Nigel Adkins was out and about.
Family fun on the beach for the Elnenys.
Cricket
England revealed their new kit.
An important message from Jonathan Trott!
Ravindra Jadeja loved India’s new kit.
Darts
Jonny Clayton won the Premier League.
Golf
In and out!
Boxing
Tyson Fury knows how to hurt Deontay Wilder.
Taekwondo
Jade Jones recharged the batteries.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic was celebrating a long-awaited triumph on home soil.
Caroline Wozniacki was showing off her baby bump.
