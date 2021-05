Chelsea won the Champions League by beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the night in pictures.

Chelsea and Manchester City players line up before the game (Adam Davy/PA)

Timo Werner misses a big chance early on (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea fans react to the German’s effort (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Antonio Rudiger denies Phil Foden (Adam Davy/PA)

Thiago Silva is forced off through injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Kai Havertz rounds Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson… (Adam Davy/PA)

…slots into the empty net… (Adam Davy/PA)

…and celebrates giving Chelsea the lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea fans celebrate the goal at the Chelsea Pensioner pub in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Raheem Sterling struggles to find a way past Reece James (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is forced off through injury (Adam Davy/PA)

City fans back in England fear the worst (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cesar Azpilicueta makes a crucial clearance (Adam Davy/PA)

City turn to Sergio Aguero (Nick Potts/PA)

But there was no way through (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea players celebrate at full-time (Adam Davy/PA)

The party started in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the backroom staff (Adam Davy/PA)

Tears flow in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Trophy time (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola contemplates (Adam Davy/PA)

Man of the match N’Golo Kante lifts the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Mason Mount does a Drogba (Adam Davy/PA)