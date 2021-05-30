Newport captain Joss Labadie set to start play-off final against Morecambe

Newport skipper Joss Labadie is set to reclaim a starting spot for the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Morecambe on Monday.

Labadie suffered a gashed knee earlier this month and scored after coming off the bench in the second leg of County’s semi-final victory over Forest Green.

He is expected to replace on-loan AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan in the Exiles’ Wembley starting line-up.

Kevin Ellison, who became the oldest outfield player to appear in the EFL play-offs at the age of 42, and Nicky Maynard also scored against Forest Green, but the pair are set to be among the replacements again.

Morecambe could be unchanged following their semi-final victory over Tranmere.

Kelvin Mellor was available for the second leg after suspension, but Ryan Cooney held on to the right-back role and should get the nod at Wembley.

Brad Lyons has fully recovered from a damaged nose and Liam McAlinden has shaken off a niggling calf injury.

Welsh goalkeeper Kyle Letheren, a Wembley winner in York’s 2017 FA Trophy success, will provide Morecambe’s last line of defence.