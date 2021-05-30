Champions League celebrations continue for Chelsea – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

Chelsea celebrations went on.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/pRWKFChDyH — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 29, 2021

Good Morning Chelsea Fans!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c9LqCGMn4C — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 30, 2021

Dream big. Anything Is possible. CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE !! BLUES enjoy your night, I love you all💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/0E8508ivEx — Reece James (@reecejames_24) May 29, 2021

Dreams do come true 💙 Champions Of Europe! pic.twitter.com/VoUDHL9bFs — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 29, 2021

Just a boy from South West London living a dream!! All praise goes to the most high always, Dreams become Reality but not without Prayers and Belief🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/unNX1J0ppO — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) May 30, 2021

Man City reflected on defeat.

David Silva and Micah Richards offered their old team some support.

They’ll have been @ManCity fans there tonight, who went to Colchester, Walsall & Macclesfield 20 odd years ago who couldn’t have imagined seeing City in a Champions League Final – seeking a treble! City will be back & the blue moon will rise!!! Congrats to Chelsea – deserved it! pic.twitter.com/EuKZR7mSTg — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 29, 2021

Patrice Evra put the boot in on City.

Gary Lineker basked in beautiful Porto.

Lovely spot for lunch overlooking beautiful Porto. pic.twitter.com/m8l1dgBXmZ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 30, 2021

Ivan Toney is heading for the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher rolled back the years.

The first winners of the Youth Cup for @LFC 25yrs ago! Little bevy to celebrate the anniversary 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ptX0x4eWBw — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 30, 2021

Cricket

KP guessed Harry Kane’s thoughts after the Champions League final.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and you think Harry Kane is going to go somewhere where it always rains, no proper golf courses & was absolutely trounced by the best team in Europe last night… Welcome to Chelsea, Harry! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 30, 2021

And the former England batsman was putting himself through it.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had fun at his home event.

No place like home! 🇷🇸💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/sPjQrFzsnY — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 30, 2021

Roger Federer was sizing up his French Open opposition.

Jumping into the new week🤩🐰🪄 pic.twitter.com/1zgWHTRbI3 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 30, 2021

Genie Bouchard was enjoying Stanley Cup play-off overtime.

Johanna Konta was enjoying the French sun.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton – adrenaline junkie.