On this day in 2012: Brendan Rodgers is appointed Liverpool manager

Brendan Rodgers was appointed Liverpool manager on this day in 2012.

The Northern Irish coach took over from club great Kenny Dalglish, who had been sacked after again missing out on Champions League qualification the season before.

Rodgers had spent the two previous years with Swansea and guided them to Premier League promotion in 2011 before they took the top flight by storm while his final win with the Welsh side was against Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers' #BPL record as @LFC boss122 matches63 wins30 draws29 defeats232 goals151 conceded51.64 win % pic.twitter.com/VdPTY7aQ3v — Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2015

He would spend three full seasons on Merseyside and endure a rollercoaster ride at Anfield with the title almost secured in his second campaign.

After recovering from a poor start to his first term in charge, the Reds claimed a seventh-place finish before they kicked on further in the 2013-14 season.

With Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge spearheading their attack, Liverpool were top of the table for long periods and 11 straight wins put them on course to bring league glory back to Merseyside.

Yet defeat at home to Chelsea was followed by a three-goal lead being thrown away to draw 3-3 at Crystal Palace in their penultimate fixture to ensure Rodgers’ side ended as runners-up to Manchester City by two points.

Luis Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Suarez was sold to Barcelona that summer and with replacements Rickie Lambert, Divock Origi and Mario Balotelli struggling, Liverpool finished sixth in the 2014-15 season and a poor start to the following campaign saw Rodgers sacked in October 2015.

A trophy-laden spell at Celtic would help him bounce back from his disappointment with the Reds and after winning two league titles and five cups in Glasgow, Leicester came calling.

Rodgers remains in charge of the Foxes and helped the club win the FA Cup for the first time in May, while European football has been secured in each of his first two full seasons at the King Power Stadium.