Billy Dodds appointed as Inverness head coach on two-year contract

Billy Dodds has been appointed as the new head coach of Inverness on a two-year deal.

The 52-year-old joined the Scottish Championship club in March as interim assistant to Neil McCann.

The former Scotland striker previously held assistant manager positions at Dundee United, Queen of the South, Dundee and Ross County.

Speaking to club’s official website, Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner said: “I am very pleased to be able to confirm Billy as head coach after a rigorous interview process last week and I am also grateful to Billy for entering into that process in good faith.

“While Billy was always our initial favourite for the position given his input and showing during the last six weeks or so of the season, I explained to him that we would be doing the club and the fans a disservice if we did not go through the process of first inviting applications and then hosting face to face interviews.

“Billy understood this instantly and agreed that we would be correct to go down that route, confident in his own ability to come through the process.

“Very helpfully and in the face of us speaking to another three of the excellent candidates who made up our shortlist, he remained the best man for the job at the end of that process and will now take up the position with immediate effect.

“Once again, we’d like to welcome Billy to the club but on a full-time basis this time and as the head coach.”