Assistant manager Richie Brittain leaves Ross County

Ross County have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Richie Brittain.

The Dingwall club appointed Malky Mackay as new boss last week and the restructuring continues ahead of next season.

Brittain has been associated with County for 13 years, scoring 50 goals in 270 appearances and was formerly reserve team manager before moving up to assistant manager in the 2020/21 season under Stuart Kettlewell and then John Hughes.

Chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Richie has been a tremendous servant to Ross County Football Club over his time here.

“As a player, captain and coach, Richie has always upheld such high standards and true commitment and will always be known as the captain that took us to the 2010 Scottish Cup Final and to the Scottish Premiership for the first time in our history.

“Furthermore, Richie has always been somebody that this club could rely on and that would produce for us on and off the field and for that I am extremely grateful.

“Similar to other quotes I have made in recent times, when we all look back at Ross County over the next 10, 15, 20 years and beyond, Richie is always one of the first players that will come to the mind of people when they think of Ross County.”