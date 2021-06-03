James Vaughan celebrates retirement with League Two PFA team of the year vote

James Vaughan has celebrated his retirement by being named in the Sky Bet League Two PFA team of the year.

The 32-year-old former Everton striker has called time on his career at the end of the 2020/21 season, despite scoring 18 goals in 29 league games for Tranmere.

That form was enough to see him voted into the divisional team by his peers.

Players from promotion-winning sides Cheltenham, Cambridge and Bolton make up the bulk of the side, with seven representatives.

Champions Cheltenham have Ben Tozer and William Boyle named in the XI, with Cambridge’s Kyle Knoyle, Wes Hoolahan and 34-goal Paul Mullin also in.

Defender Ricardo Santos and striker Eoin Doyle, who scored 19 goals, represent Bolton.

Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, Newport’s Josh Sheehan and Matt Jay of Exeter were also voted in.