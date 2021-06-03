Christopher Jullien eager to get going again for Celtic after injury lay-off

Christopher Jullien returned to Celtic Park for the first time this year in a positive mode for next season.

The 28-year-old French defender has been out of action since he sustained an injury by crashing into a post against Dundee United in the final game of 2020.

Since then Neil Lennon has resigned as manager, the Hoops have lost their Premiership title to Old Firm rivals Rangers and the Parkhead club are still to appoint a new boss, with Yokohama F. Marinos’ Ange Postecoglou the front runner.

Jullien, however, after spending much of the year in France working on his rehabilitation, is excited by the prospect of turning out again in front of supporters when the new season starts.

Modelling the Hoops’ new away shirt for 2021/22, he told Celtic TV: “It feels amazing to be back.

“It’s been a long time. The last time I was here it wasn’t a good day for me because, although the team won, I got injured. It’s great to be back, see the pitch and see this beautiful kit.

“I’m feeling good. In the last session I did in France I was starting to run on the pitch like I was before so I was really happy with that.

“I just need to keep going and work on getting my strength fully back. I can’t wait to be back on the pitch with my team-mates and to have that feeling with the ball again.

“It feels like something is missing and when you see your team-mates are playing football and you’re unable to do anything, it hurts.

“Just thinking of coming back and enjoying football again is a feeling I can’t wait to have.

“I can’t wait to see the fans again and to have them in the stands.

“It would be the best present for my comeback. We play football for the kind of atmosphere you experience in Celtic Park.

“It’s unforgettable to play at Celtic Park in front of the fans and I can’t wait to have this feeling back. I’m working hard every day and can’t wait to be back.”

Reports claim that Celtic have applied for an exemption with UEFA for 55-year-old Greece-born Australian Postecoglou to be given the go ahead to manage in Europe.

Despite a wealth of experience, the former Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Australia boss reportedly does not have the required UEFA Pro Licence but a “recognition of competence procedure” has been initiated.