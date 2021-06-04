Disappointment for Trent Alexander-Arnold – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

The Liverpool defender was getting used to his disappointment.

Former team-mates mourned the passing of ex-Arsenal and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Alan Miller.

I’m so saddened by the death of my great friend and teammate @alanmillergk such a larger than life character and always great fun to be around, will really miss you mate 💔 #arsenalgoalkeepersunion @Arsenal — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) June 4, 2021

Gonna miss you Maxi. A great man. Such an important part of a special time at the club.Never once turned down any of the strikers for extra shooting practice no matter how hard you had been training in any kind of weather. Always put the team first. Rest in peace my friend😢❤️ https://t.co/XwyRKvJqmY — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 4, 2021

We are deeply saddened to the learn of the passing of our former goalkeeper Alan Millerhttps://t.co/OAgoinDTkd — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 4, 2021

Many happy returns for one Sheffield United striker.

A fond farewell for Danny Rose.

Wales were forced to move some of the monoliths used to announce their Euro 2020 squad after they were targeted by vandals.

Unfortunately some of our #DreigiauCymru monoliths have been forced to move locations due to vandalism. They are for everyone to enjoy & celebrate the Cymru players who’ll represent our proud country on the world stage at #EURO2020. Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae#TogetherStronger — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 4, 2021

Cricket

The Barmy Army were trying to remain optimistic.

🎵 Hello darkness my old friend 🎵 Still keeping everything crossed for a change in fortune here at Lord's with 30 mins to go🤞#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/D2zULwfzkY — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 4, 2021

But things didn’t improve.

☔️ Sadly rain has failed to clear so far, so there will be a delayed start to Day Three. Hopefully it won't last long 🙏#LoveLords | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/mLqj0578mM — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 4, 2021

You wait 18 months to come to the cricket for Day 3 at Lords and it rains … typical Southern weather … !! 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 4, 2021

Jimmy Neesham was loving Jason Gillespie’s love for Devon Conway.

I’m so here for this 😂 https://t.co/YJQtvp8rOi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 4, 2021

The former India batsman was counting his blessings.

Fond memories of my early career days when I got this scooter as an acknowledgment of my talent. It was a great luxury as compared to walking or on some lucky days cycling for miles to reach the practise stadium in the wee hours. pic.twitter.com/GNH9wYlGlr — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2021

Birthday celebrations for Ben Stokes.

To celebrate 30 years of Ben Stokes, here are some of his ridiculous moments 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Up first, that Ashes catch for @StuartBroad8 😳 🎥 @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/LENWByR358 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 4, 2021

It’s @benstokes38 30th birthday today. A great time to subscribe to our birthday celebration magazine! https://t.co/DPpB4XSTUl pic.twitter.com/NnGNOXWv15 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) June 4, 2021

On this day in 1991, the man who gave us all this moment was born. 71 Tests and counting for Ben Stokes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/W0ROre1jqF — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) June 4, 2021

A big day for this 16-year-old…

Sixteen years old… 😳 A dream debut so far for teenager Dan Ibrahim! His maiden first-class fifty came off 114 balls with seven fours. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6hXnVn7l93 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 4, 2021

… got even bigger.

Dan Ibrahim's dream debut continues! ✨ After scoring his maiden first-class fifty earlier, he now has his maiden first-class wicket! Tom Kohler-Cadmore is LBW for 25. [83-1] #gosbts pic.twitter.com/vObUQ4wEDW — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 4, 2021

Formula One

Fun and games in Baku.

More fun and games in a run off area That's Bottas looking at Norris #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EA93bZWuu5 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

While Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in second practice.

Tough start to the weekend. Lots of work to do tonight but we’ll keep pushing 💪🏾 #TeamLH pic.twitter.com/cNuiZLF6M5 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 4, 2021

Lando Norris was eighth fastest for McLaren.

Good day. We're there or thereabouts. pic.twitter.com/x1vSzcuseM — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 4, 2021

Basketball

The Phoenix Suns marched on in the play-offs.