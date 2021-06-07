KSI reacts to Mayweather fight and White’s Euros call – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Football

Ben White secured a place at the Euros.

Beyond proud and honoured! I’ll give it my everything 🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/kjMAAgalqK — Benjamin White (@ben6white) June 7, 2021

Wales took off for the tournament.

Michy Batshuayi is ready for life after football.

New Batsman movie coming soon 👀 https://t.co/98fsy5fBi9 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 6, 2021

Newcastle loved Mark Wood’s banter.

Some more Monday motivation from Patrice Evra.

Zlatan and pal.

No worries we are friends pic.twitter.com/h4kfm4AP9z — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) June 7, 2021

Mohamed Salah hit the beach.

Work continued at the Bernabeu.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang visited his hometown.

Boxing

Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

Saul Canelo Alvarez was not impressed with it, with Jake Paul hitting back.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Anthony Fowler mocked the bout.

Last time I seen a combo thrown like that was outside the Wetherspoons on New Year’s Eve 🤣🤣 #mayweatherpaul pic.twitter.com/gCblAei2AM — Anthony Fowler 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@afowler06) June 7, 2021

KSI, who beat previously beat Logan Paul in the ring, reacted to the outcome.

So…You’re saying I’m now the best boxer in the world? — LORD KSI (@KSI) June 7, 2021

Mayweather explained his nickname change.

Jake wants Conor McGregor next.

MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME 🤣 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

It’s barbecue season.

Tennis

Wow!

Welcome back.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was delighted to see a crowd.

I’ll be honest, playing in the bubbles this last year had crushed my spirit a bit. Had me questioning a lot of things including if I still enjoyed competing. Today was the first day in a long time that I felt the energy from a roaring crowd and LOVED it! #TekTekBoom #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/jAp4sZi2mV — Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) June 7, 2021

Cricket

Look out!

There's a reason he's called The Fridge 😂 pic.twitter.com/MrAPLg1iAE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2021

Dawid Malan had a week to remember.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles reflected on a successful weekend.