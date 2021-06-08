Devante Cole returns to Barnsley on three-year deal

Barnsley have announced the signing of forward Devante Cole on a three-year-deal from Motherwell.

Cole joins Barnsley for the second time after a stint with the Tykes on loan from Manchester City during the 2014/15 season, where he scored seven goals for the club.

The 26-year-old has since played for Bradford, Fleetwood, Wigan, Burton and Doncaster before moving to Motherwell last October.

Cole, who was Motherwell’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, told Barnsley’s website: “I was here a good few years ago and I really enjoyed my time.

“I kind of wish I didn’t leave, so it feels good to be back, the fans were always great and it was a good group of boys then, and I’ve heard it’s a very good group now.”