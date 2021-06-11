Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher to join Premier League newcomers Watford

By Press Association
June 11 2021, 3.43pm
Ashley Fletcher will join Watford when his contract with Middlesbrough expires on July 1 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Watford have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from Middlesbrough, the Premier League side have announced.

Fletcher will join the Hornets as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough, where he spent four seasons after moving from West Ham, expires.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in an injury-hit campaign last season. The length of his deal at Vicarage Road has not been disclosed.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot has signed a two-year contract with the club after initially joining on a short-term deal in January to provide cover for Daniel Bachmann and Ben Foster.

