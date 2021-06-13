Monday, June 14th 2021 Show Links
Rhys Oates seals Hartlepool’s place in National League play-off final

By Press Association
June 13 2021, 2.53pm
Rhys Oates scored a late winner to secure Hartlepool’s place in the National League play-off final (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Rhys Oates netted the winner as Hartlepool secured their place in the National League play-off final with a 1-0 victory over Stockport.

The 26-year-old forward struck from distance in the 76th minute to ensure Pools beat a Stockport side that had gone 18 matches unbeaten.

It was a game of few chances, with Oates firing wide and Gavan Holohan heading off target for Pools, while goalkeeper Bradley James denied Stockport midfielder John Rooney.

Hartlepool will travel to Ashton Gate to play Torquay in the final to try and secure a place in the English Football League next season.

