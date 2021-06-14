Aberdeen sign Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks on season-long loan

Aberdeen have signed 19-year-old Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks on a season-long loan.

Jenks is an England youth international who has played in two League Cup ties for Brighton.

Dons boss Stephen Glass said: “We are very pleased to be able to add Teddy to the group. The club has had great success with loans of this nature, and we are confident this one will be the same.

“Teddy comes with a good pedigree – he has played youth internationals for England and has made his debut for the Brighton first team.

“He is a good all-round central midfield player, and he will provide good competition in that area of the pitch.

“We are confident this move will help both Teddy’s career and our campaign this season.”