Tam Courts says Charlie Mulgrew will bring leadership to Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed Charlie Mulgrew to add a winning mentality to his Tannadice squad after making the former Celtic defender his first signing.

The former Hoops, Aberdeen and Scotland centre-back has penned a two-year deal after agreeing to return to Tayside.

The 35-year-old was still a teenager when he spent six months on loan with United as he looked to prove he was cut out for first-team action at Parkhead.

Since then, Mulgrew has gone on to make 500 career appearances – including 44 for Scotland – while also winning five Scottish league titles and two Scottish Cups with Celtic.

Courts believes Mulgrew’s wealth of experience – which includes five years in the English Football League with Blackburn, Fleetwood and Wigan – is just what he needs as the new Terrors boss looks to restore United to the upper reaches of the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m excited to have a player of Charlie’s winning pedigree available to me for the next two years,” said Courts. “I believe that he joins an existing group of senior players who already give everything to make Dundee United better on the pitch.

“Charlie is renowned for his leadership and impact on young players which is something that will be valuable in their development.”