Cameron Norrie to face Jack Draper in all-British Queen’s Club quarter-final

British number two Cameron Norrie reached a first Queen’s Club quarter-final final after beating in-form Aslan Karatsev at the cinch Championships.

And the 25-year-old will face compatriot Jack Draper after the teenager continued his breakthrough tournament with victory over world number 39 Alexander Bublik.

Norrie won a closely-fought first set and took advantage of a nasty tumble on the baseline by his Russian opponent to run away with the second, posting a 7-5 6-2 victory.

Well played, @cam_norrie 👏👏 7-5, 6-2 vs No.5 seed Aslan Karatsev to reach his first Queen's QF! It's the 14th time this season that Norrie has beaten a higher-ranked opponent and just the 2nd time in his career that he's won back-to-back matches on grass.#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/Kxv2oYSJfP — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 16, 2021

Karatsev is, like Norrie, enjoying a stellar season having been a shock Australian Open semi-finalist as a qualifier in February, and has seen his world ranking soar from 114 to 24.

Yet Norrie drew first blood when he broke for 3-2, aided by a stunning double-handed backhand around the net post which clipped the line, called in by Hawkeye after a challenge.

Karatsev hit straight back but another sloppy service game, culminating in double fault, allowed Norrie to take the opener courtesy of an ace.

With Norrie an early break up in the second, Karatsev hit the deck – seeming to almost trip himself up on the baseline – which all-but ended his challenge.

Cameron Norrie serves during his victory (John Walton/PA)

Norrie said on court afterwards: “It was a big step up, especially on returns. I felt comfortable on returns and the first balls.

“He started strong and I managed to hold my serve and stay with him. It’s a big win for me and a big step up from the first round.

“I stayed focused, held my serve at the end and it’s nice to get through. All credit to him, he’s having a great year so it’s a huge win for me and another on grass.”

Draper, who stunned 23rd-ranked Jannik Sinner in round one for his first ATP Tour singles win, impressively backed that victory up with a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (0) success against Bublik.

JACK DRAPER! 💪💪 Two days after the biggest win of his career against Jannik Sinner, he's backed it up by beating Alexander Bublik. His set scores this week: 7-6(6), 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(0). He'll play fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the QFs. #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/UH44xwhBVs — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 16, 2021

The 19-year-old’s win means Britain is guaranteed at least one semi-finalist, with Dan Evans and Andy Murray still in the mix as well.

Draper is also the youngest Brit to each the last eight at Queen’s in the Open era.

“The crowd got me over the line,” said a delighted Draper. “I’m glad I’ve been able to take the opportunity this week – I’m used to be playing in front of one man and his dog on the Futures Tour. It definitely helps a lot.”

Neither player could get close to the other’s serve in the first set until the inevitable tie-break, when Bublik double-faulted to give Draper a set point which he dispatched with a ferocious backhand down the line.

Jack Draper celebrates his victory (John Walton/PA)

Draper served for the match at 5-4 only to blink and allow Bublik back into the second set, but the temperamental Kazakh tanked in the tie-break to leave the youngster from Sutton celebrating in the west London sunshine.

“I thought I blew it at the end but I’m glad I stuck with it,” added Draper.

“Alex is such a great player, you have to be on it every point with him. I didn’t have loads of expectations, beating Jannik gave me a massive boost and I didn’t start off as nervous.

“I’m just glad we are going to have one Brit in the semis. Cam’s a great player, good person, and I’ll be glad to share a court with him in the quarters.”