Cena follows York while Joshua and Fury show off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

The power of water.

Bruno Fernandes praised his record-breaking team-mate.

Romelu Lukaku and Rio Ferdinand caught up on the NBA.

Kevin Durant ….. 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 16, 2021

We are all loving the #EURO2020 football… but please please please appreciate what @KDTrey5 is doing in the #nba playoffs right now 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 16, 2021

While Antoine Griezmann watched it live.

KD est INCROYABLE ! — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 16, 2021

Jermaine Jenas got his mates making predictions.

Gary sympathised with Lineker.

Poor lad, I’m sure he’ll get it over it. 🤣 https://t.co/aLqIwA41et — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2021

In the Three Lions’ den.

In the Lions den 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/F9sXc4OCx0 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 16, 2021

An anniversary for Eric Cantona and Rachida Brakni.

Happy 54th birthday Jurgen Klopp.

Have a 𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐬 birthday, Jürgen! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/w4XYgo5p6I — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 16, 2021

You’ve been an inspiration to me these last five years and a fantastic boss. Thanks for always believing in me and supporting me in the amazing way you did! Wishing you a happy birthday and all the best 👊🏾❤️#JürgenKlopp pic.twitter.com/1a8Iu3YBYG — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 16, 2021

FIFA turned the clock back for some Messi magic.

⏪ 15 years ago today an 18-year-old came on for his World Cup debut 🔁 ⏱️ Astonishingly, within 13 minutes, Lionel Messi had provided his first assist and scored his first goal in the competition to help @Argentina to a 6-0 win 🤩 📸 #WorldCup Moments | #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/UxQ1YGRL89 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2021

Barcelona unveiled their new kit.

Cricket

A proud day.

Old Trafford turned the clock back.

Michael Vaughan headed for London.

Rugby League

York City Knights had a new follower.

🙌 Contrary to rumours that have emerged in the last 24 hours, we can confirm that @JohnCena is a Knight!#WeAreYork⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EysOeSAyNy — York City Knights⚔️ (@YorkKnightsRLFC) June 16, 2021

Formula One

McLaren got into the spirit of Euro 2020.

And Charles Leclerc responded to their request.

.@Charles_Leclerc is always ready for when you challenge us 😉 pic.twitter.com/gBTXchwXxB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 16, 2021

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly was vaccinated ahead of his home grand prix.

Vaccinated, prepared, excited.😁Time to go to the French GP! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/cMz8bstcrP — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) June 16, 2021

Ferrari were looking towards claiming some podium finishes this weekend.

One of the best parts of the #FrenchGP? The trophies. There’s no other Grand Prix like it 😁#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GMKjiMJPD8 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 16, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury meant business.

"I’m building my weight up, trying to get up to 300lbs, because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away." 🥊👑——Posted by #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/rfbYIpkEKT — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 16, 2021

Anthony Joshua showed off his current shape.

Nicola Adams enjoyed the weather while it lasted.

And it’s another nice sunny day in London 🙌🏾 — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) June 16, 2021

The Juggernaut is back.

Save the date. 🗓 I’ll be returning to the ring July 24th @ssearena fighting Carlos Takam.Tune in LIVE on @btsport!#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/fgPw3SLgA4 — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) June 16, 2021

Tennis

Wise words from Nick Kyrgios.

You can’t talk life goals around people who don’t have the same hunger as you, it’ll just sound like you are bragging pic.twitter.com/o8xpQiSqKz — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 15, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Basketball

LeBron James enjoyed the Kevin Durant show.