Jamaica striker Khadija Shaw signs three-year contract with Manchester City

Jamaica striker Khadija Shaw believes signing a three-year contract with Manchester City is the “perfect move” for her.

The 24-year-old, whose deal with Bordeaux expires this month, will officially join on July 1 subject to obtaining a work visa and international clearance.

“I’ve always watched the English game and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to be a part of – the Barclays FAWSL is growing and developing tremendously, and I feel as though this is the perfect move for me,” said Shaw, who is better known as ‘Bunny’.

“I chose this Club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team” 💬 We spoke to new signing, Khadija Shaw, on what it means to join City! 🙌 Full interview 👇 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 17, 2021

“It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player. I chose this club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team.

“I want to be tested and there is so much experience in the team here, so I know I will learn a lot from everybody around me.”

City head coach Gareth Taylor is looking forward to working with a player who has scored 42 goals in 30 international appearances.

“She’s enjoyed a successful couple of years in France with Bordeaux and the fact that she finished as the league’s top scorer this past campaign speaks volumes about the calibre of player that she is,” he said.

“Her form on the international stage is incredibly impressive too and we’re very much looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons.”