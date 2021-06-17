Landon Donovan to become strategic advisor to Lincoln as part of new investment

Former United States striker Landon Donovan is to become a strategic advisor to Lincoln as part of a new American investment in the club.

Arizona businessman Harvey Jabara and his family have bought a nine per cent stake in Lincoln City Holdings, which owns 75 per cent of the club, through their company HJ-LCFC Holdings LLC.

Donovan, who scored 57 goals for the USA and enjoyed a successful club career with the Los Angeles Galaxy including loan spells at Bayern Munich and Everton, is the manager and co-owner of the San Diego Loyal in the second-tier USL Championship. He is also part of the American investment group in charge of Swansea.

He was praised for his part in San Diego forfeiting a game in protest after their player Collin Martin suffered alleged homophobic abuse from Phoenix Rising’s Junior Flemmings.

Imps chairman Clive Nates told the club’s website: “We are delighted to welcome Harvey, Landon and the Jabara family to Lincoln City Football Club. We are continually on the lookout for like-minded people to join our current group of investors to assist with the ongoing development of the club financially and also, importantly, contribute their knowledge and acumen.

“We have been talking to Harvey and Landon for some time now, but right from the initial meetings, it was clear to see we were aligned in our vision and values for the club. Landon has for some time been assisting his close family friend Harvey in finding the right club to partner with. It is great for all that we can also benefit from Landon and his vast experience.”

Donovan said, in comments reported by Lincolnshire Live: “I’ve just fallen in love with the club during this process.

“My role is that at any point, in any way, if they need help with anything, then I’m happy to try to help. But you don’t come into a club that’s been this successful and pretend like you’re going to have much to add.

“I’m more of a fan while I’m happy to help in a small way to get this over the line.”