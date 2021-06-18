Doncaster increase playing budget despite seven-figure debt

Doncaster have announced an increased playing budget for next season despite debts of more than £1million.

Rovers said they have been operating on “significantly” reduced revenue streams due to the coronavirus pandemic and an £800,000 tax debt was due to be repaid this year.

Head of finance Richard Poole said player wage deferrals were in excess of £170,000 and the repayment of an English Football League rescue loan was also due.

Poole told the club’s official website: “In summary there is more than £1m of debt to be repaid on top of normal operating costs.

“Despite this, the owners have continued to be generous, the playing budget for next season is higher when compared to the 2019-20 season and the owners of the club have once again committed to funding any financial operational shortfall of the club.

“Prior to the year end the parent company, Club Doncaster Limited, converted all debts owed by Doncaster Rovers into share capital, removing the need for repayment and significantly improving the financial status of the football club by a value in high seven figures.”

Doncaster finished the season in 14th place in Sky Bet League One, 10 points off the play-off places.

The club were managerless for the final two months of the season following Moore’s departure to become Sheffield Wednesday boss and appointed former Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens as his replacement last month.