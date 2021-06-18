Gary Neville wrong when predicting England’s line-up – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.

Football

All love from Raheem Sterling.

Gary Neville was wrong!

Listening to GS i feel he will stick with KT at left back. He referenced the solidity of the French team. That made me feel he wants a more narrow back 4 and one that sticks together when in possession. This would change if we were losing but not sure it’s a temporary measure 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 17, 2021

So I was hopelessly wrong! 😂 https://t.co/RDUdILbNsf — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 18, 2021

And was up for England’s game with Scotland along with Alan Shearer.

England v Scotland. Wembley. Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙋🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5MKCvKHRu3 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2021

Same again tonight?

🔊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England belt out the national anthem ahead of their game with Scotland at EURO '96! 🎶 Gazza 👀#EURO2020 | @England pic.twitter.com/iukZFCqiM3 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

James Milner won’t be cheering on his mate Andy Robertson.

Ashley Young waved goodbye to Inter Milan.

Thank you @Inter, the players, the staff and of course you, the fans. The welcome from day one until the last day was incredible. You welcomed me into the Inter Family with open arms and I can’t thank you enough 💙🖤 you will always have a place in my heart as I watch from afar. pic.twitter.com/0pY7Kd48br — Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 18, 2021

Sergio Ramos continued his goodbyes.

Real Madrid and Luka Modric thanked him.

Ronaldinho teased him.

Romelu Lukaku reflected on Belgium’s win.

Family time for Cesc.

A day with the dogs for Jose.

Cricket

A bit of Mario Kart to keep the spirits up.

Rain delay entertainment 😅 pic.twitter.com/5JXq7fMQ4r — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2021

KP bemoaned the weather.

World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down! 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 18, 2021

Successful photo bomb from David Warner.

Will Jacks had a fan.

Tennis

Serena coached her daughter.

Any takers?

Idea…. kyrgios vs which tennis player…. boxing match? Let’s go — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 18, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready to unleash the lion.

Sebastian Vettel was sporting cheese graters during practice.

Green car, green light! We're under way for FP1, and Seb's brought some new kit with him 🏗#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Aj4ckY97eQ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2021

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in opening practice in France.

🏁 FP1 = DONE 🏁 Bottas leads team mate Hamilton, with the Red Bulls next in line#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XWmQbofDQ7 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury is like James Bond…

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith used Instagram as a distraction from her ice bath.

The weather was too hot for Usain Bolt.