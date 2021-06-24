Kane focused on Germany and Owen plays manager – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 24.

Football

Harry Kane was focused on England’s clash with Germany.

Heads on for Tuesday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/w02BqRD7dk — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2021

Michael Owen picked his England team for the match.

I’d go 4-2-3-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pickford WalkerStonesMaguire Shaw RiceHenderson or Phillips 🤔 SterlingGrealishFoden Kane — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 24, 2021

But Jack Wilshere wasn’t happy with Gary Neville’s selection.

No Grealish or Foden 🤔😲England's most talented/creative…Atleast one has to play! Probably Grealish to help us retain ball and carry it up the pitch. Come on Gaz 🤨 https://t.co/ERNvBOwrhS — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) June 24, 2021

Trevor Sinclair provided a rallying call.

‼️ Important Message ‼️ To all you pessimistic people, please prepare yourself as football could be coming home #eng — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) June 24, 2021

John McGinn hopes to be back at major tournaments with Scotland.

We fell short in the end but having the opportunity to represent Scotland at a major tournament in front of my family is something that I will never forget. The overwhelming support from the whole country has been an inspiration and I’m hoping this is just the beginning for us 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LRTQomyqID — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) June 24, 2021

Germany are ready for a trip to London.

Next stop —> London pic.twitter.com/Lo0g2ZIGI9 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 24, 2021

Ins Achtelfinale gekämpft!👋 Now London Calling ☎️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1sk9YI7lEF — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo believes in Portugal’s chances.

But Robert Lewandowski had to reflect on defeat.

A place in the Swiss-tory books for Xherdan Shaqiri.

7 Goals – best Swiss scorer at final tournaments. Proud of this achievement. Hopefully more to come! 💪🏼🇨🇭❤️ #XS23 #hoppschwiiz @nati_sfv_asf pic.twitter.com/vxTqQLFKYP — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 24, 2021

Barcelona marked Lionel Messi’s 34th birthday.

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🎂🎂🐐💙💙💙🐐❤️🐐❤️🐐🎂🎂🐐🐐🐐💙🐐❤️🐐❤️🐐🎂🎂🐐💙💙💙🐐❤️❤️❤️🐐🎂🎂🐐🐐🐐💙🐐🐐🐐❤️🐐🎂🎂🐐💙💙💙🐐🐐🐐❤️🐐🎂🎂🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2021

Neymar celebrated Brazil’s last-gasp win over Colombia.

VAMOOOOOO CARALHOOO !!!! 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽AQUI É BRASIL PORRA 💙💚💛 pic.twitter.com/PW0Z0Y2aLm — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 24, 2021

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo admits craziness played a part in his success.

Guess i was! 🤪 https://t.co/G6cPI8sKo6 — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) June 24, 2021

Tennis

Katie Boulter is excited to return to Wimbledon

Dreamt of being back at this tournament for three years 🥺 Can’t even explain how much it means to me to be going out there next week. Grateful for the opportunity @Wimbledon 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/LXvGIzVEyg — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 24, 2021

Katie Swan moved within a game of reaching the main draw

Cricket

Stuart Broad turned 35.

Isa Guha reflected on a memorable World Test Championship final.