Liverpool Women reunions continue as Jasmine Matthews signs

Jasmine Matthews has followed her former Bristol City manager Matt Beard back to Liverpool as the Reds seek a return to the FA Women’s Super League.

Matthews arrives back at the club after two seasons at City, where Beard – who won successive FA WSL titles in his first spell with the Reds – was in charge before he too moved back to Anfield in May.

Yana Daniels and Leanne Kiernan, who both previously worked with Beard, also signed this week along with Manchester City’s Megan Campbell.

“I’m delighted to be back. When I knew Matt was coming to Liverpool it was always on the radar to come back,” said the 28-year-old Matthews, who spent the 2018-19 campaign with Liverpool before returning to her first club Bristol.

“Working with Matt at Bristol, he really got the best out of me so when we had a conversation it was always going to be a no-brainer.”