Bournemouth hopeful of appointing Scott Parker as he nears Fulham exit

Bournemouth expect to appoint Scott Parker as their new boss if he departs Fulham, the PA news agency understands.

The 40-year-old is reportedly close to leaving Craven Cottage following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League.

And it is understood Bournemouth are expecting, should that happen, to name Parker as their boss soon after.

Bournemouth have had Jonathan Woodgate in caretaker charge (Nick Potts/PA).

The Cherries sacked Jason Tindall in February and had Jonathan Woodgate in charge for the remainder of their Championship campaign, which ended with defeat in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Brentford.

Ex-Fulham captain Parker was initially appointed as the Cottagers’ caretaker manager in February 2019 after Claudio Ranieri was axed, and was unable to prevent them from being demoted to the Championship.

He subsequently took up the role on a permanent basis and guided the club to promotion via the play-offs in 2019-20 before overseeing last term’s 18th-placed finish. Fulham ended up 11 points adrift of safety, having won only five and lost 20 of their 38 games across the campaign.

Parker is currently on a contract running to the summer of 2023, which he signed last September.