David Gray joins Hibs coaching staff

Scottish Cup hero David Gray has moved into coaching with Hibernian after announcing the end of his playing career.

The club captain only featured five times last season and has retired from playing at the age of 33.

Gray will retain a leadership role at the club after being appointed first-team coach.

The defender will also receive a testimonial after seven years with the club, the highlight of which was his last-gasp winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016, which ended a 114-year wait for Hibs to lift the Scottish Cup.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian,” Gray told the club’s official website.

“Now it’s time for me to take the next step in my career and I’d like to thank the gaffer and the club for this opportunity.

“I also want to thank all the players I’ve played with throughout my time and also a massive thank you to all the supporters for all the support they have given me.”

Head coach Jack Ross said: “I am delighted to welcome Dave to the coaching team at the club.

“Throughout my time here, he has demonstrated brilliant leadership qualities and a desire to learn about the game from a tactical and man management perspective.

“I am excited about helping Dave with the next stage of his career, and look forward to him assisting the staff and myself in raising demands, standards and achievements throughout the season ahead.”