Liam Broady brushes aside Marco Cecchinato to book second-round spot

Liam Broady registered just his second win at Wimbledon as he swept aside Marco Cecchinato in straight sets.

The British number five beat the Italian 6-3 6-4 6-0 to continue what has been an impressive yearx.

The 27-year-old had not won at SW19 since 2015, having lost in the first round in 2016 and 2018 and not qualified in 2017 and 2019, but he looked at home with a resilient display.

Having survived break point in the opening game, a crucial break at 4-3 allowed him to take the first set.

The match was decided in the latter part of the second set as, after holding off Cecchinato in two of his own service games, he got the crucial break to lead 5-4.

Serving to go 2-0 up he had to fend off another attack on his serve, saving three more break points to eventually take the set.

That broke the Italian’s spirit and the third set was a rout, with the 27-year-old setting up a tie with either ninth seed Diego Schwartzman or Benoit Paire in the next round.