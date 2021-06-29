Midfielder Moritz Leitner leaves Norwich

Norwich have announced the departure of midfielder Moritz Leitner after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel the remainder of his contract.

Leitner, 28, joined the Canaries from Augsburg in January 2018, initially on loan, and went on to help the squad secure the Sky Bet Championship title.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, though, found himself out of favour with head coach Daniel Farke as Norwich struggled in the Premier League before eventually being relegated.

Leitner’s last of his 53 appearances came in an FA Cup tie at Preston in January 2020.

A statement on the Canaries’ official website read: “All at Norwich City would like to thank Moritz for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Norwich will return to the top flight again next season after another Championship title success in the 2020/2021 campaign.

The club have already started summer rebuilding after key midfielder Emi Buendia was sold to Aston Villa for a record fee.

Winger Milot Rashica has signed from Werder Bremen, while goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to Carrow Road on a four-year deal after leaving Southampton.

Norwich are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea’s Scotland international Billy Gilmour, and have also been linked with Denmark defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney.