Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis complete permanent moves to Norwich

Norwich have completed the permanent signings of defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

The club’s promotion to the Premier League triggered both players’ obligation to buy clauses and the Canaries have confirmed the duo have signed three-year deals at Carrow Road.

Manager Daniel Farke told the club website: “We’re very happy that both Dimitris and Ben are now permanent members of our squad.

“Ben has been great from the moment he walked through the door. His class and personality very much helped us stabilise our defensive behaviour. He’s also a great leader and a fantastic person to have in the dressing room.

“With Dimitris, we were always fully convinced with his potential. He’s in a great age and already has a lot of experience. He played for a big club in Greece and is a proven international player.”

Gibson, 28, signed on loan from Burnley in September 2020 and made 27 Sky Bet Championship appearances before injury ended his campaign in March.

The former Middlesbrough centre-back said: “I am absolutely delighted. What we achieved last season was remarkable.

“We didn’t just get promoted, we were champions and we had (a) record points total. So, it has literally been a dream move.

“(The Premier League) is where everyone wants to be. It is where I have been for different chapters in my career. We can’t wait to have another crack at it.”

Giannoulis joined on-loan from Greek side PAOK in January and played 16 times.

The 25-year-old Giannoulis added: “Moving to a new country was a bit difficult at the start, but the guys here are very friendly. The lads in the dressing room are so good. Here we are like a family.

“I can’t wait to play against these big players and top teams and to see our limits as players.”

Norwich are also closing in on a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.